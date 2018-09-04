Knights win 2018 minor league attendance crown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Chicago White Sox top prospect Eloy Jimenez was a big reason fans showed up at BB&T Ballpark this year to watch the Knights.
But let's face it, the ballpark is the biggest feature and they announced on Tuesday that the Knights led all of minor league baseball in average attendance per game this season drawing 8,980 fans over 69 home games with 23 sell-out crowds.
It's the fourth year out of five that the Knights and BB&T Ballpark have won the attendance crown.
Since it opened in 2014, the most visited venue in all of minor league baseball has enjoyed 133 sell-outs averaging 9,238 fans per game over five seasons.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.