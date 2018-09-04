Furniture Row Racing shutting down after 2018 season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Some crazy news from the world of NASCAR - Furniture Row Racing, which fields the #78 car on the Monster Energy Cup Series, says it will
cease operations at the end of the 2018 season.
That's the same team that won the championship last year.
Team owner Barney Visser says he would have to borrow money to continue and he does not want to do that. The team, based out of Denver, Colorado, has somehow been able to compete with the major multi-car NASCAR teams.
Furniture Row Racing with driver Martin Truex Jr. has qualified for the playoffs five of their last six years.
They'll try to defend their title this year before shutting down operations.
