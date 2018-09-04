Local reaction to Nike's decision to feature Kaepernick on ad

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There is local reaction on both sides to Nike's decision to use former San Francisco 49'ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a new ad. Nike is celebrating its 30th year anniversary of the slogan "Just Do It" and Kaepernick is one of the faces that is being used.
"He stood on the side of right," Social Status owner James Whitner said. "There's social injustice happening. There's social injustice in America for the length of its history."
Whitner says his company sells millions of dollars' worth of Nike shoes. He is excited Nike chose Kaepernick and says he is not worried if he loses business.
"If we lose some sales because we want to stand on what we believe is right then in some way I am ok with that. Everything is not about dollars and cents. There's right and wrong," Whitner said.
Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) director of school sports marketing calls Nike's move bold. He believes the company was aware there could be backlash, but did they know people would start burning their Nike's and shares would d rop about three percent.
"I am pretty sure that they set around the table and discussed some of the outcomes that would take place in doing something like this," JCSU Director of School Sports Marketing Terrence Warren said. "I think they anticipated it would take a hit - how deeply they probably weren't aware of."
Warren believes there is no turning back from this decision.
"I don't foresee them now though pulling out of it because I think you will lose a little bit more appreciation if you say 'hey this is not what we anticipated. Let's step away from it,'" Warren said.
Warren is a former NFL player. He played for the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars. He says athletes these days are powerful figures and companies should know their platforms come with any business deals.
"We're just not sports figures. We are actually part of the social fabric of the country. If you are going to make money for your brand, I think sometimes supporting our cause is important," Warren said.
People around Charlotte have mixed feelings about Nike's decision. All say people have the right to protest they way they want.
"If you feel as though burning Nike's or protesting is the right thing to do then do what you love - do what you believe," Charlotte neighbor Ariel Alcala said.
Alcala also says if she was in charge Kaepernick would not have been chosen.
"I do realize he offended many people with his actions so I definitely think that Nike should have taken that into consideration in making their decision," she said.
Others are not bothered by Nike's decision. Marcus Clark recently bought a pair of Nike's and says he will keep buying them.
"People are going to complain about everything no matter what you do. It is what it is," Charlotte barber Marcus Clark said.
Clark thinks the protest and people saying they will not buy Nike again will not hurt the company. He thinks Nike's decision might attract new customers.
"A lot of people going to buy them so it'll replace the people who quit buying them," Clark said.
Time will tell if Nike will continue to suffer financially from its decision. Whitner believes Nike will come out on top.
"Thirty years from now I think we will look back and realize that Nike stood on the right side of history," Whitner said.
WBTV reached out to Nike for reaction. The representative said no comment then hung up the phone.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.