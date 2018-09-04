Public transit, pedestrian bridge to start in Rock Hill for University Center development

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - In a joint meeting between the Rock Hill Economic Development Board and City Council, city leaders laid out a 9-step approach to ensure the $224 million University Center development is a success.
The 23-acre development is being constructed between downtown and Winthrop University. It will include an indoor sports arena, office space, retail space, restaurants and breweries, and eventually housing.
The sports arena is expected to open in April of 2019. Prior to its debut, the city is strategizing on ways to make sure the development is a success.
They've developed an Action Plan team made up of 174 members that will be tasked with carrying out these strategies. Tuesday, they announced plans to city council members.
Connectivity is one of the nine strategies they have planned. The goal is to give citizens and tourists easy access from downtown to the University Center.
"What we can't have is two downtowns. What we have is one downtown - and how does Knowledge Park and the University Center fit into that downtown?" Mayor John Gettys said.
The city plans to operate a free public transit system come April of 2019. Mayor Gettys says the city will run 4 bus routes.
The strategy also includes a pedestrian bridge that will connect downtown to University Center. It will go over Dave Lyle Boulevard and the railroad tracks so pedestrians do not get stopped by traffic or trains.
"That's really going to change our community in a lot of ways," Gettys said. "It's going to create a lot of opportunity for people to get places. It's just going to be a part of our success story going forward."
