Private donors jump on board Rock Hill's Miracle Park

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Members of the York County Board of Disabilities Foundation announced Tuesday they have raised roughly half of the needed funds to construct what's being called a "Miracle Park."
Board members Warren Norman and David Williams started with the idea of building a Miracle Field in Rock Hill. A miracle field is a baseball field designed specifically for people with special needs. Then they took their idea a step further.
"There's nothing like this, even close, in the United States," Norman said.
The park, that's being built at Winthrop Park off of Cherry Road, will include two Miracle Fields, two multi-purpose fields, a special needs playground, and a café that will employ people with disabilities.
The $2 million property was donated to the nonprofit by the City of Rock Hill and Winthrop University, which left developers with the tall task of raising $6 million for the rest of the project.
They say they have come up with half of the money from private donors alone.
"It's a project that everyone wants to be a part of because it's so inclusive," Williams said.
The partnership with Winthrop will allow for students and faculty to participate in the park as well.
"Having Winthrop University as a resource for their students, for their faculty and staff... to tie in with them is a huge benefit," Norman said.
They expect to break ground in October. The first miracle field should be completed by spring or summer of 2019. The following fields will begin after that if fundraising goes as planned.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.