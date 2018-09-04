Overcrowding issues at Gaston County Jail forces deputies to work overtime

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Law officials in Gaston County are being overworked due to the overcrowding issues that are happening inside the Gaston County Jail. It's a dilemma deputies there have been facing for some time and a problem that's even trickling over to the jail in Charlotte.
Deputies say the number of inmates is well over capacity and the last time numbers were slightly under the max hold was about a year ago.
Gaston County's Assistant Chief Deputy Darrell Griffin believes harboring inmates inside the jail is no easy task.
"It's getting harder each day," said Griffin.
Deputy Griffin believes there's one major reason why so many people are being arrested and brought to the slammer.
"I would attribute it to the opioid problem the state is facing," Griffin added.
Besides the drug overdose crisis, petty crime plays a factor too. A good number of inmates that sit behind bars in Gaston county are there because they just missed a court date.
Gaston county's jail only has room for 526 inmates. On Tuesday, the head count was at 611. Because officials say there is no room to take in any more people, about 50 inmates have been transferred to other jails in Charlotte or as far as three hours away in Sampson county.
"Anytime we go over that, it causes issues," said Griffin.
Deputies that work in the jail have been working mandatory overtime to make sure there's enough eyes on the inmates. To make sure prison officers aren't being stretched too thin, deputies that work the roads and court rooms have been stepping in.
It's not just about the number of deputies on hand. Someone has to pay to house the inmates and that burden is on the tax payers.
"The price of feeding the inmate goes up. Also medical care goes up because you're providing medical care for 75 more inmates than you're originally set up to do," said Griffin.
There are plans to expand the jail to hopefully one day have more room for the inmates, but there is not a set timeline as the blueprint for that project is in the early stages.
There are some who believe that the Raise the Age initiative that prohibits teenagers who are 16 and 17 years-old from being charged as adults will help to lessen the jail overcrowding issues, but Gaston county deputies say teenagers make up a very small percentage of the inmates there.
