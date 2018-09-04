Physicians gear up for flu season with an alternate vaccination

CHARLOTTE, NC (Lauren Tostenson | WBTV)- Fall is about three weeks away, a season for football, foliage and flu shots.
At Novant Health Southpark Family Physicians, Tuesday was the office's first day of administering the influenza vaccine. They have plenty of shots chilling in the fridge, ready for patients. It may feel early, but Dr. Genevieve Brauning says we're right on time.
"It actually isn't early, flu starts ramping up October-ish, so September is a good time to start thinking about vaccines," said Dr. Brauning.
Dr. Brauning says the vaccine takes about two weeks to start working, so getting squared away by October is smart, but you don't want to be too early.
Last year, the CDC saw flu cases peak in January and February, but that spike lasted into the spring, which is something Dr. Brauning tells her patients to keep in mind.
"You don't have to rush out and get it today, because it's unlikely for us to see a big peak in flu early in the year, and it'll be good to have some protection lasting later into the season," said Brauning.
Now, if shots aren't your favorite, you're in luck. The CDC has brought the nasal spray vaccination as an alternative vaccination for some patients this year.
"This year, because of the predictions, on what type of flu will be most common, they're thinking the nasal spray can offer enough protection that they brought it back," said Brauning.
According to the CDC, the nasal spray is approved for use in non-pregnant individuals, 2 years through 49 years of age. However, Brauning says, the spray is not a first line recommendation as it's not quite as effective as the shots, but says it is an approved alternative, and definitely better than no vaccine at all.
For more information on this year's flu predictions from the CDC, visit this link.
