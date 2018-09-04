Molly's Kids: Ethan Parlier

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) - A month ago Ethan Parlier was doing okay. This Hickory boy who loves playing outside, building with Legos, and watching movies was considered "stable" as he battled Stage IV Ewing's sarcoma.
"He was completely fine one day and the next was so sick he couldn't get off the couch and was vomiting," says his mom Angela. "We took him into clinic because he was supposed to start chemo the following day anyway. That's when it went from bad to worse. A CT-chest scan showed the tumors in his lungs had grown and was causing him pain."
Attempts to control the pain came next, as did continuous oxygen and a long hospital stay. Last week new scans showed the tumors had doubled in size, fluid was built-up in his lungs and his heart was slightly enlarged due to it working so hard.
Last week was also his birthday.
"He turned twelve on Friday," his mom said, with more upbeat energy than I think most moms in this situation could muster. "We will be loving on our boy as much as possible because we know this will, sadly, be the last birthday he'll celebrate."
You guys know we tell the good, bad and always real with #MollysKids.
Ethan's is definitely hard to hear, see and about as real as it gets. You were originally going to read about him later this month. His mom had written over the summer about her son's battle and how she reads #MollysKids stories, but never dreamed she'd be asking to feature her own child.
With this recent change in his condition, his mom and I both wanted to change the plan and tell his story sooner.
In 2016, Ethan was diagnosed with a tumor in his shoulder. After chemo, it was gone.
Months later, the tumors returned in his lungs.
Ethan tried more chemo but the spots still grew, and new ones popped up on his pelvis and femur. Doctors at Levine Children's Hospital said they wanted Ethan to try an individualized treatment plan involving multiple chemo pills.
Ethan and his family were willing, but insurance got in the way. After a battle with the insurance company, Ethan was able to get one of the two intense chemo pills he needed. The other one was denied.
That one pill wasn't enough. On his next hospital visit, scans showed the cancer had spread to his brain.
More chemo and radiation followed.
The next set of scans showed the cancer in his brain was completely gone, and the spots on his lungs, femur and pelvis had not grown.
Which brings us back to a month ago where Ethan was feeling pretty good and his family was just praying and hoping and doing what they could to beat the beast.
Next day they were told he has weeks to live.
"We have been devastated, numb, fearful of how we are going to make it through this rough time," Angela said. "No family should ever have to go through this. We're hanging on to our faith and are very lucky to have so many friends and support coming in different directions. In fact, everyone at Ethan younger brother's school, St. Stephens Lutheran Christian School in Catawba County, all had everyone wear gold to school last Friday for Ethan's birthday and Pediatric Cancer Awareness."
"Makes my heart happy to know there are so many great people in the world trying to love and support cancer kids," Angela said. "Right now though our main focus is keeping him comfortable."
Childhood cancer is not fair. It somehow got more unfair to think you have time and realize, one random day, you don't.
If you want to share Ethan's story or post about him, please use the hashtag #EthanStrong.
You can find his Facebook page at Ethan Strong.
Angela – we're with you.
-Molly
**Editor's note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it's written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.