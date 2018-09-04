Caldwell Co. man accused of having sexual relationship with minor in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Caldwell County man was arrested and charged with sex crimes involving a minor in Burke County, according to a report from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
James Ryan Gardner, 28, is charged with statutory sex offense with a child under 15 years of age.
The investigation began when someone in Burke County found what they believed to be evidence of Gardner's relationship with the minor on a cell phone. Investigators say Gardner had given a cell phone to the minor "for the express purpose of maintaining communication within their relationship."
Detectives say Gardner had solicited the juvenile for images and that they believe a sexual relationship between the two had been ongoing.
On August 31, Gardner was arrested at his home in Granite Falls and taken to the Caldwell County Magistrate's Office.
He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
No further information has been released.
