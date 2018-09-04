Bojangles Team Pick - Official Rules

Eligibility

. No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Ashe, Boone, Avery, Caldwell, Alexander, Burke, Catawba, Iredell, Rowan, Lincoln, Cleveland, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Stanly, York, Chester, Lancaster, Chesterfield, Union, Anson, and Richmond, who are 18

years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees, or persons living with employees or immediate family members of employees, of Raycom Media, Inc., WBTV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents

, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The phrase “immediate family members” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, siblings, and any other extended family members. Only one entry per individual and email address