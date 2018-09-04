Bojangles Team Pick - Official Rules

- style="text-align:justify;">Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WBTV, LLC and Bojangles (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 12:01pm on September 6, 2018 and ends at 11:59pm on November 24, 2018 (“Promotion Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59pm on November 24, 2018. This promotion is void where prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and Federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules. All times herein are Eastern time zone.
- style="text-align:justify;">Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Ashe, Boone, Avery, Caldwell, Alexander, Burke, Catawba, Iredell, Rowan, Lincoln, Cleveland, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Stanly, York, Chester, Lancaster, Chesterfield, Union, Anson, and Richmond, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees, or persons living with employees or immediate family members of employees, of Raycom Media, Inc., WBTV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The phrase “immediate family members” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, siblings, and any other extended family members. Only one entry per individual and email address will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.
- style="text-align:justify;">How to Enter. There is 1 (one) way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 12:01pm on September 6, 2018, individuals can predict which team they think will win the SEC game on WBTV that Saturday and complete the online entry form through the WBTV News app. At the end of the promotion, one (1) winner from the pool of twelve (12) winners will win the Grand Prize. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on November 24, 2018 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
- style="text-align:justify;">Prize(s). Twelve (12) First Prize Winners will win one (1) $50 gift card to Bojangles and will be qualified to become the One (1) Grand Prize Winner receiving four (4) tickets to the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on December 1, 2018. Total prize valued at $4,770 ($1130 per club level suite ticket, $50 food/per guest, $50 one-time parking pass, no alcohol is included)
- style="text-align:justify;">How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be notified each Monday by email and phone during the duration of the promotion. Over the course of 12 weeks, one (1) winner who has correctly picked the winning team for that week’s game will be randomly chosen to receive the First Prize. At the end of the promotion, those twelve (12) winners from each week will be entered to win the Grand Prize by random selection.
- style="text-align:justify;">Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- style="text-align:justify;">Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A valid driver’s license or other valid picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility prior to receiving their prize, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by Friday, November 30, 2018 or the prize will be forfeited.
- style="text-align:justify;">Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. Entrant releases Sponsor(s) from any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, product liability, and merchandise delivery.
- style="text-align:justify;">Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WBTV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WBTV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ website(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). Sponsor disclaims any representations or warranties regarding the merchantability or fitness of any prize.
- style="text-align:justify;">List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WBTV, 1 Julian Price Place, Charlotte, NC 28208 or visit the website at wbtv.com/contests between September 8, 2018 – January 31, 2019.