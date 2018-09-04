Knights lead minor leagues in attendance for 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For the fourth time in five years, the Charlotte Knights have led all of baseball's minor leagues in attendance numbers.
During the 2018 season, a total of 619,639 fans came out to watch the Knights play for an average of 8,980 each game. Of the 69 home games that the team hosted, 23 were sell-outs.
In the five years since the Knights moved into their new uptown ballpark the team has become one of the most popular organizations in minor league baseball and a popular draw for Charlotteans of all ages and interests.
Knights COO Dan Rajkowski stated, "Our fifth season in Uptown Charlotte brought in over 600,000 fans and the ballpark continued to serve as an elite summer destination venue in Uptown Charlotte. These five years in Uptown Charlotte have exceeded our expectations and we couldn't have done this without the support of our fans and our partners of Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte."
The 2019 season kicks off on April 4 with a home opener against the Durham Bulls. Season memberships and more information about tickets can be found on the team's site or by calling 704-274-8282.
