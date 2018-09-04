Seven puppies killed in pen fire at Rock Hill home

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Seven pit bull puppies were killed in a fire in their pen in the backyard of a Rock Hill home on Saturday.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of Arlington Avenue near Saluda Street. According to the release, a neighbor flagged down an officer and reported the fire inside a wooden dog pen in the backyard of a nearby home.
Firefighters were then called to put out the fire and the puppies were found burned inside. All seven of the dogs died, police said.
There were also four full-grown pit bulls chained in the backyard that were unharmed.
The report states the homeowner then showed up and told police he had left for a friend's house around 4:45 p.m. and that all the dogs were fine at that time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.
