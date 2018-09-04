Here’s why you’ll see so many Marines in uptown Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jane Wester/Charlotte Observer) - You might hear and see military aircraft flying around uptown Charlotte on Tuesday morning — but the city won't be under attack.
More than 700 members of the United States Marine Corps are coming to Charlotte for Marine Week, which includes a display of aircraft, tanks and other equipment in First Ward Park.
Marine pilots will land the planes in the park between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday, and they're expected to be loud.
The public may visit the planes and other equipment from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.
After the display ends, the aircraft will undergo maintenance tests from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9. They will fly out from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10, according to a noise advisory from the city.
The week will also include examples of Marine Corps traditions, physical fitness sessions and charity work. A bugler will play reveille each morning and taps each evening in the NASCAR Hall of Fame Courtyard, according to the event's schedule.
Visit www.usmarineweek.com for more information.