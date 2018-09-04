Man claims to be from Mars, charged with assaulting girlfriend and law enforcement

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A Lexington man, who told police he was actually from Mars, is now being held in the Rowan County jail after an incident that occurred on Sunday.
According to the report, witnesses saw Anthony Obrien Cuthrell, 28, assaulting a woman in a hotel parking lot on Marriott Circle. The call came in just after midnight on Sunday.
According to witness statements, Cuthrell was pulling the woman's hair out of her head.
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, who was getting gas at a convenience store nearby, saw the attack and rushed to help the woman.
Cuthrell then got into a fight with the trooper. Police officers then arrived and were able to subdue Cuthrell.
On the way to jail Cuthrell began hitting his head on the door of the police car and spitting at officers. Cuthrell also made it difficult for officers to take his picture or obtain fingerprints.
Cuthrell was charged with resisting police, assault on a female, and failure to appear in court.
