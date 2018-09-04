WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Clarity on Senate Bill # 677

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.
This November, you'll be asked to vote for or against a new North Carolina constitutional amendment that protects the right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife. I think many of us, including yours truly, would agree that we want to keep the outdoor sporting opportunities we have. What we've tried to figure out is why the need for a constitutional amendment this year?
I reached out to one of the primary sponsors of this – Republican Senator Tom McInnis. His office told me an amendment is necessary to protect the heritage of hunting and fishing in our state because there are forces that lobby every day to restrict the right to hunt and fish.
But, when I asked what those forces were, I just got some links to articles about what some animal rights groups have tried in other states – nothing here in North Carolina.
Democratic Senator Jeff Jackson believes the generic amendment is just a political ploy to get the attention of, and energize, certain voters in an important mid-term election.
We think high voter turnout is important in our political process and always welcome, but we question the wisdom of a constitutional amendment that could open the state to unnecessary litigation. We think SB #677 provides too little substance or clarity. Read it for yourself and tell us what you think at wbtv.com/speakout.
