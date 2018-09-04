'Secret Life of Teens' event coming up in Statesville

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - From The Unity Center: 1145 Salisbury Road, Statesville: Please join us on October 9 from 4:00-8pm for an event called The Secret Life of Teens. The event, to be held at the Unity Center in Statesville, is a collaborative effort between the Iredell-Statesville schools and many of our community partners that seek to support children and empower parents.