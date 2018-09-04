'Secret Life of Teens' event coming up in Statesville

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - From The Unity Center: 1145 Salisbury Road, Statesville: Please join us on October 9 from 4:00-8pm for an event called The Secret Life of Teens. The event, to be held at the Unity Center in Statesville, is a collaborative effort between the Iredell-Statesville schools and many of our community partners that seek to support children and empower parents.
Teens live in a world that is many times a secret to the adults around them. Come and learn about the secret life of teens as it relates to drugs and alcohol, social media issues including sexting and cyberbullying, and other risky behaviors.
This event not recommended for students under the age of 13. Simultaneous translation will be provided in Spanish.
Food will be available for purchase from Dogs-R-Us.
Keynote Protecting your Children from Shirley Rutledge - Victim Witness Coordinator, Human Trafficking ?The United States Attorney's Office
Breakout Sessions Mobile Crime Lab Iredell County Sheriff's Department
Human Trafficking Shirley Rutledge - Victim Witness Coordinator The United States Attorney's Office
Opioids Hugh Harris - Outreach & Policy Counsel, Public Protection Section at NC Dept. of Justice
Cyberbullying and Sexting Statesville Police Department
Social Party Hosting Mooresville Police Department
Latino Cultural Awareness Annie Vargas and Herbert Vanagas
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.