Man shot, killed at Cornelius apartment complex

By | September 4, 2018 at 8:20 AM EST - Updated September 4 at 12:25 PM

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Cornelius overnight.

Cornelius police say they were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday to the Admirals Quarters complex off Nautical Drive where they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Police believe at least two other parties were involved in the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or North Meck Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

