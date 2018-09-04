Man shot, killed at Cornelius apartment complex

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Cornelius overnight.
Cornelius police say they were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday to the Admirals Quarters complex off Nautical Drive where they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.
Police believe at least two other parties were involved in the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or North Meck Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.