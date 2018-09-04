ICYMI: First three September #MollysKids stories

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Year-round anchor Molly Grantham features "Molly's Kids" -- kids who face uphill medical battles. But in September, she has a 30-part series that focuses solely on stories about cancer for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, with articles on her Facebook page and WBTV.com every morning. We then feature those kids at night on WBTV News at 11 p.m.



Monday night, Sept. 3, Molly gave a run-down of the first three stories this month. They included a 5-year-old boy fighting a nasty brain tumor called DIPG whose parents are both in law enforcement, a 1-year-old from York County who's now cancer-free and a Charlotte charity with a crafty slogan that's fundraising for the cause. (Go to www.cancermessedwith.org for more on the shirts.)



Every morning you can read about these kids and at night see them at 11 p.m. One story a day this month, to showcase pediatric cancer is NOT rare and IS in our backyard.