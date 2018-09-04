Horton and Thomas earn Big South weekly football honors

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Gardner-Webb football players Kyle Horton and Shai Thomas earned Big South Conference football honors this week announced by the league office.
Horton, out of Charlotte, North Carolina who played at Mallard Creek High School, was named the Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
The senior had a field day returning punts in their 52-17 win over Limestone in the season opener.
He returned three punts for 78 yards averaging 26 yards per return.
Meanwhile, Thomas was named the Defensive Player of the Week.
The sophomore linebacker scored two defensive touchdowns during a span of 110 seconds in the second quarter blowing the game wide open.
He also finished the night with six total tackles (three solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback pressure.
Gardner-Webb is on the road Saturday, Sept. 8 in Greensboro, North Carolina to take on North Carolina A&T with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Aggie Stadium.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.