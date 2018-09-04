Pedestrian fatally struck in Gaston County identified

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A pedestrian fatally struck in Gaston County Monday night was identified by officials as 31-year-old Amanda Kay Johnson.
According to NC Highway Patrol, the crash happened just outside of Dallas on Highway 321 near Mile Marker 13 in the northbound lanes around 8:30 p.m.
Johnson was walking in the middle of the roadway when she was struck, a trooper says. Officials say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Officials are awaiting toxicology results. The driver will not be charged, according to officials.
