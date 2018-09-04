Man killed at west Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man fatally shot outside of an apartment complex in west Charlotte Monday night has been identified by police as 20-year-old Jourdan Malik Hill.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Pruitt Street around 8 p.m.
Police say Hill and several witnesses were standing in the parking lot when someone began shooting. Hill was struck by a bullet and ran inside the apartment, according to police.
Medic arrived on the scene and pronounced Hill dead.
Officials said the area is not known to have many problems.
"I was talking to the division captain a few minutes ago and she indicated that we have a really strong working relationship with that apartment and the apartment management and have a good working relationship so she describes it as a fairly well-run establishment that wasn't a problem area for them," explained Major Mike Smathers in a press conference Monday night.
Officials say they are searching for additional witnesses and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Hill's family has been notified of his death.
