Knights win season finale on the road at Gwinnett Monday 6-1

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights and Gwinnett Stripers put a wrap on their respective 2018 minor league baseball seasons with their series finale Monday in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
The regular season finale would be a good one for the Knights.
Patrick Leonard blew the game open with a three run double in their five run 7th inning and never looked back winning their series and season finale 6-1 over Gwinnett.
The Knights ended the season with a 64-75 record.
They now look ahead to the 2019 season which will start Thursday, April 4 at BB&T Ballpark against the Durham Bulls.
