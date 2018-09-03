Couple accused of shoplifting Yeti coolers wanted by police

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Kannapolis Police are on the lookout for a couple accused of walking off with Yeti coolers.
Police say that on Thursday, Aug. 30, a couple left Academy Sports in Kannapolis with two large Yeti coolers and a large amount of apparel.
There was also a black woman who was their driver. That woman didn't go inside the store, according to the report.
They were in a blue, 4-door passenger car with Illinois plates.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000, or to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by phone at 704-93CRIME (704-932-7463).
