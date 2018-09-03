Pennzoil AutoFair coming this week to Charlotte Motor Speedway

SHOW YOUR CARDS: World-renowned magician Rick Smith Jr. will magically appear with an act that has to be seen to be believed. Carrying with him a deck of cards and a bag of tricks, Smith will awe the crowd while he defies the laws of the universe in an up-close performance of card throwing and trickery. Shows are scheduled Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. in victory lane.