Pennzoil AutoFair coming this week to Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From drift car ride-alongs to burnout contests and meet-and-greets with a NASCAR Hall of Famer, attendees at this weekend's Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts will have plenty of fun things to do during the world's largest automotive extravaganza at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Here's a look at what car enthusiasts, racing fans and visitors of all ages will witness at this weekend's showcase of family-friendly entertainment:
CATCH A DRIFT: There's no better place to get "slideways" than at AutoFair, where attendees can ride shotgun in a professional drift car and rocket around a specially made drift course for the ride of a lifetime. East10 Drift returns to the four-day show to offer fans an unforgettable thrill.
A SALUTE TO ROAD RACING: With the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 only three weeks away, the Pennzoil AutoFair keeps the ROVALution going with a salute to road-course racing. Slick sports cars from iconic eras including a pair of Rick Hendrick's black-and-silver, race-winning Chevrolet Corvette GTP cars will headline a display that's sure to have fans looking left and right.
MEET NASCAR HALL OF FAMER BOBBY ALLISON: Bobby Allison, one of NASCAR's most successful drivers, will sign autographs for fans from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday in the Showcase Pavilion. Autographs are FREE for attendees.
FUN FOODS: The Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts is known for its zany food options. This week's show continues the tradition with the monstrous Redneck ROVAL™ Burger, which mixes a cheeseburger with bologna for a half-pound of deliciousness.
SHELBY COMIN' AROUND THE MOUNTAIN: A salute to famed car designer, racer and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby comes to Pennzoil AutoFair. Some of Shelby's legendary creations, like his one-of-a-kind 1968 Shelby EXP500 CSS "Black Hornet" Mustang, will roar to life over the weekend, as automotive historians and enthusiasts alike honor one of the industry's best.
GITTIN ROWDY: Drifting superstar Vaughn Gittin Jr. will meet fans, sign autographs and show off some of his high-speed equipment throughout AutoFair weekend, courtesy of Pennzoil. Gittin – one of the most popular, accomplished drifters in the world – will meet fans at the Showcase Pavilion as well as the Pennzoil display.
SHOW YOUR CARDS: World-renowned magician Rick Smith Jr. will magically appear with an act that has to be seen to be believed. Carrying with him a deck of cards and a bag of tricks, Smith will awe the crowd while he defies the laws of the universe in an up-close performance of card throwing and trickery. Shows are scheduled Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. in victory lane.
STREET-LEGAL STOCK CARS: Richard Petty's famous STP Pontiac, a Tim Richmond throwback machine and a Bobby Allison Buick – look closer, and the legendary cars you'll see at Pennzoil AutoFair are actually street-legal versions of some of NASCAR's most iconic rides.
BURNOUT CONTESTS: Let the smoke show begin! Exhibitors at the Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts can turn Charlotte Motor Speedway's pit road into a smoke-billowing burnout contest that's sure to thrill those in attendance – even if it costs car owners a new set of tires. The show gets underway at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
SWAP MEET: Looking for that hard-to-find hood ornament for your 1984 Buick Skylark, or maybe a rare Casey Atwood diecast car? The swap meet at AutoFair features an eclectic mix of wonders for fans young and young at heart.
Hours for the Sept. 6-9 Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
TICKETS:
Single-day tickets are $11 each day for adults. Admission is FREE for children 13 and under with an adult. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), shop online at http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets, or buy them at the gate.
