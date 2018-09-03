Internal DMV report claims customers only waiting 50 minutes at license offices

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An internal report prepared for senior leadership at the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles claims customers are only waiting 50 minutes, on average, at driver's license offices across the state.
The report, obtained by WBTV, included a number of metrics for various agencies within the DMV for the month of July.
According to the report, the average wait time was 50 minutes and the average time it took for a customer to receive service was just under 13 minutes.
That data stands in stark contrast to reports from around the state of people waiting as long as seven hours - much of that in line outside of a driver's license office - to get a new ID.
DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup has blamed the problem on an influx of people coming to driver's license offices in person to get a Real ID and also on a lack of staff.
Last week, WBTV exposed a secret DMV driver's license office available only by appointment and only to select state employees.
Jessup announced the office would be discontinued one day after WBTV's report.
Multiple members of the powerful Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations called on lawmakers to undertake an investigation into the secret driver's license office and long wait times at a meeting last week, citing WBV's report.
Multiple spokesmen for the embattled agency have refused to make Jessup available for an interview with WBTV, despite promises from one spokesman to do so.
