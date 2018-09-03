Summer tourism hits high note on Labor Day, fall color season is next

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WBTV) - Dean Bullis had another busy day at his antique shop in downtown Blowing Rock on Monday. He's had a lot of busy days this summer.
"Business has been wonderful," he said.
There's been plenty of foot traffic coming in and people have been spending, he said.
While no records will be broken this year, most businesses that cater to the tourist trade say the economy has been solid. A hot summer off the mountain has driven many to the High Country. The only glitches have been when rainy weather has hit.
Labor Day marks the unofficial end to the summer season and signals a lull for a couple of weeks for some, though Appalachian State football games and other festivals in the area should keep weekend bookings up in September.
In a few weeks, though, a flood of tourists is expected. The fall color season should be in full swing by mid-October.
Experts so far say the weather has been just right for a colorful season in 2018. The key now is to avoid high winds and torrential rain.
