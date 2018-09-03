Preventing thefts of keyless ignition cars

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Auto thefts are up in Charlotte - and thieves don't care if it's new technology or not.
"Nowadays with the chips and keys and everything with the key fobs and keyless, you really have to have a key to take a car for the most part nowadays," said Lt. Brian Sanders of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. "We're finding a lot that people leave their keys in the car."
Vehicles with the keyless ignition have been on the roads for years but now. According to auto industry experts, at first just a small number vehicles had the technology but now push start is in more than 60% of cars.
Police say some owners are not familiar with how the technology works.
To prevent thefts, they have some advice.
"Take your keys out of your cars even if you're running in for just a second," said Lt. Sanders. "Turn your cars off if you have the fob."
If you take the fob with you and leave the car running and a thief gets it – that car will keep going until it's shut off.
Police say there's now recent technology that thieves have come up with to intercept or hack the wireless remote.
Owners can still protect their vehicles from car thieves.
Police say there's a protective sleeve for the fob that prevents the signal from being intercepted. Bu, when you go to unlock your car, you have to take it out of the sleeve.
