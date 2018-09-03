Car crashes into Salisbury home

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) - A single vehicle accident in Salisbury this afternoon resulted in a car crossing over several residential yards before crashing into a nearby home.
The Salisbury Fire Department reports that one person has been sent to the hospital following the accident on Gold Hill Dr near Magnolia Ave.
The Red Cross is currently assisting the homeowner who has been displaced from the house while the fire department continues to investigate the cause of the accident.
It is unclear how many people were in the home at this time.
