Person shot in head at Charlotte gun range

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after shooting himself in the head at a west Charlotte firing range Monday.
The incident happened at Blackstone Shooting Sports on the 2000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries.
Police said they believe the person intentionally shot himself.
The victim's name has not been released and there is no word on his current condition.
No further information has been made available.
