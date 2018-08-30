PurpleStride: Sept. 15 walk allows daughter to fight for mom who lost battle

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - "She was healthy as can be. A young mom full of life. He was a working girl taking care of us," Ashlynn Session remembers of her mom who was in her late twenties when her unexplained pain was finally diagnosed as pancreatic cancer.
The 23-year-old was just six when her mom, Carmen Reyes, began a short, painful battle with pancreatic cancer.
This year, the American Cancer Society estimates 55-thousand Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Forty-four thousand will lose their fight against this vicious disease. Ashlynn recalls her mom's last days.
"It was really surreal then because I didn't know. I still remember them telling me, and I think Grace was there too, whenever it was, 'This was the end, this is going to happen'. But I remember still not understanding. And like I said the older that I got I realized wowI'm really missing something. But I also have a really big reason to do things. So I would tell me six-year-old little self that I can still fight for her, and I know how bad she wanted to fight it, so that it gives me drive to finish it for her."
Ashlynn and her entire family, including her great aunt Grace Reyes Lynch, who is the Chair for Charlotte's PurpleStride walk, gather every year as "Carmen's Crew". They raise money for vital research and honor Carmen's life.
"I think that it still deserves just as much support, if not more, because it is so uncommon and the survival rate is so low that we need more people and more attention brought to it, that way we can all fight together to bring that survival rate up. We need to make it to where a young woman is having these problems she can be tested for it because it comes on so viciously and so quickly," Ashlynn says with a passion backed by pain.
That is the problem with pancreatic cancer. It is usually only detected in its advanced stage, making it the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.
"It's like that day we see everything come together. And I know me and my grandmother both have that moment when we sit back and look at each other and say, WOW! This is all for her, everything that Grace worked so hard for and that everyone in the community of Charlotte comes together and pulls together! We're not even from here but to get to see it for my mom is awesome," she told me as a beautiful smile crossed her face.
Be a part of the exciting day. Join us and join our team, every dollar goes to help patient care, vital research, and clinical trials.
Your donation will count towards the team's fundraising total. In addition, please give credit to the person that asked for your support to recognize them for their efforts to end pancreatic cancer.
