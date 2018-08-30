PurpleStride: Sept. 15 walk allows daughter to fight for mom who lost battle

"It was really surreal then because I didn't know. I still remember them telling me, and I think Grace was there too, whenever it was, 'This was the end, this is going to happen'. But I remember still not understanding. And like I said the older that I got I realized wowI'm really missing something. But I also have a really big reason to do things. So I would tell me six-year-old little self that I can still fight for her, and I know how bad she wanted to fight it, so that it gives me drive to finish it for her."