Rowan Sheriff: Arrest made in Rowan homicide

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The day after a 67-year-old woman was found dead in her Smith Road home, Rowan Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man in connection with the crime.
Brandon Paul Hodges, 37, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree murder.
Hodges is being held without bond and has a court appearance set for Friday.
On Wednesday at approximately 10:40 am, a man broke into the home in the 8300 block of Smith Road. A man was assaulted at that location.
The man's grandmother, Wanda Kennedy, was assaulted and killed, according to investigators.
"She never met a stranger, she was very sweet…we had grandkids the same time, she loved her grandkids to death, they're going to miss her," said Kennedy's cousin and neighbor Deborah Moore. "I know she has told me recently that she was ready to go to Heaven, she missed her husband, when it was her time she was ready to go, but we didn't want it to be like this."
Hodges has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. These charges are in addition to a first degree murder charge that was previously filed.
Kennedy’s grandson was treated and released for his injuries.
