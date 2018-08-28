Pancreatic cancer was the last thing this personal trainer thought she’d hear! But she’s surviving and thriving!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When a trip to the ER ended with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Lynne Holcomb first turned to her deep faith in God to fight on.
Now, over two and a half years later and a breakthrough clinical trial, she's thriving!
Lynne talked with me about the shocking diagnosis and what it means to "Stride." Watch the video above.
Join Lynne and thousands of others on September 15, at 8 a.m. for PurpleStride The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer at Romare Beardon Park.
WBTV is proud to be a media sponsor and we would love to see you there!
Learn more and join the fight to #WageHope and #DemandBetter at PanCAN.org.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.