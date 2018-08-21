Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil misses practice for the second straight day

For the second straight day, Carolina Panthers starting left tackle Matt Kalil missed practice and a sore knee is keeping him out of action.
"It's the one he's been working thru camp and it all just kind of came to a head," said head coach Ron Rivera. "So we will have it evaluated and just wait to hear what the doctor says."
That makes 3 potential starters on the offensive line out with injury. All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams dislocated his right patella and tore the MCL in his right knee on the 3rd day of camp. He is rehabbing right now and hoping to return at some point this season. Left guard Amini Silatoulu had surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee with the hope to return as well at some point this season.
"I'm absolutely concerned," said Rivera. "As coaches, we have to continue to do the best job that we can to make sure everyone gets prepared."
With so many injures, the team has gotten the chance to look at a lot of guys and they like what they see.
"We've got a whole bunch of combinations of guys that are showing us that they have the potential to be guys that can give us depth going forward," said Rivera.
Taylor Moton started the season in the competition for the starting left guard position. Then he moved to right tackle when Williams was injured. He's on the move again now taking over left tackle with Matt Kalil out.
5th year player Greg Van Roten is working at both guard and center. Undrafted rookie Brendan Mahon is turning head at the guard position. 2nd year player Blaine Clausell is working at both right and left tackle. 2nd year tackle Dorian Johnson is also seeing time at left tackle.
Veteran Jeremiah Sirles is listed on the depth chart as a right guard but is also working at tackle.
A saving grace for the o-line is having a healthy All-Pro right guard Trai Turner to help mesh this mix-match unit.
"It's important because you have to have that continuity somewhere," Rivera said. "Trai being an All-Pro is the type of guy that gives you some of that continuity."
The Panthers host New England on Friday in the 3rd preseason game of the year. It is normally the final dress rehearsal for the starters but with this line situation, this may linger on into the final preseason contest next week.
