Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil misses practice for the second straight day

That makes 3 potential starters on the offensive line out with injury. All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams dislocated his right patella and tore the MCL in his right knee on the 3rd day of camp. He is rehabbing right now and hoping to return at some point this season. Left guard Amini Silatoulu had surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee with the hope to return as well at some point this season.