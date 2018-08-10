Toyota of N Charlotte explains four drive types

Trying to choose your next ride? If performance is important to you, then you're going to want to check out vehicles that have features to suit those specific needs. One of the big ones you'll want to consider is drive type! There are four main drive types – front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is here to explain each so you can decide which suits your performance needs best, and then you can get shopping!