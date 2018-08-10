Toyota of N Charlotte explains four drive types

Trying to choose your next ride? If performance is important to you, then you're going to want to check out vehicles that have features to suit those specific needs. One of the big ones you'll want to consider is drive type! There are four main drive types – front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is here to explain each so you can decide which suits your performance needs best, and then you can get shopping!
Front-wheel drive: Front-wheel drive is actually the most common drive type. It's found in a good number of vehicles here at Toyota of N Charlotte including the Toyota Camry, Toyota Prius, Toyota RAV4, and Toyota Corolla. In these cars the acceleration and power are sent to the front wheels which then essentially pull the car. The engine and transmission are close to the front wheels, and it all works hand in hand to ensure you get the best fuel efficiency possible. This set up also increases your traction and handling.
Rear-wheel drive: Rear-wheel drive isn't as common as front-wheel drive; it's usually used for larger SUVs or trucks like the Toyota Tundra. You'll also find it on performance-driven sports cars like the N Charlotte Toyota 86. This drive type sends the power and acceleration to the back wheels so you have faster initial acceleration. The engine and transmission are positioned to balance with the driveshaft, so you'll also find that you've got more control and better traction when you're behind the wheel.
Four-wheel drive: Four-wheel drive is exactly what it sounds like. Power is sent to all four wheels in these vehicles, which means these Toyotas are perfect for off-roading! When each wheel gets power, you can better handle uneven terrains and slippery situations. You'll find both low and high range in four-wheel drive vehicles. Low range is used for climbing and high range is used for slippery drive time scenarios like rain or mud.
All-wheel drive: All-wheel drive also sends power to all four wheels, but it's a bit different than four-wheel drive. You'll find that this drive type has part-time and full-time modes. Part-time all-wheel drive sends power to all four wheels as needed, but full-time sends it constantly. It lends more control to the driver and helps you better handle slippery situations, which is why it's often an option in family vehicles like the N Charlotte Toyota Sienna.
Why not see which one best suits you? Come on down to Toyota of N Charlotte today to get behind the wheel. We're open seven days a week and have all four drive types waiting on our lot. Visit us at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23!