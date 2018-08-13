PurpleStride 2018 wages hope while demanding better for patients fighting pancreatic cancer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This year, roughly 55,000 people in the United States will be told, "You have pancreatic cancer." Approximately 44,000 will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society's Cancer Facts and Figures 2018.
Those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer usually only learn they have the disease when it is already in its advanced stages. That's one of the reasons The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Charlotte Affiliate is urging everyone to "Demand Better. For Patients. For Survival."
"Pancreatic cancer is the world's toughest cancer. It is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and is on track to become the second leading cause by 2020," Charlotte Media Relations Chair Mark Weber said. "It demands urgent action and our loud voices to demand better to save lives."
The symptoms are vague - and that's one of the reasons it is usually only found when the cancer is tougher to beat.
Weber, like all of the volunteers at PanCAN Charlotte, has been personally touched by this devastating disease. He, along with thousands of others, gather every year for PurpleStride, The Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer, as a chance to educate our community on a disease that, according to the American Cancer Society, has a five-year survival rate of just nine percent.
I asked Weber why he's so passionate about the September 15 and Romare Bearden Park.
"I walk every year at PurpleStride Charlotte in honor of my mom and my father-in-law, both of whom passed away from pancreatic cancer. I also walk in honor of all those who have been touched by pancreatic cancer," he said. "I believe that with determination and by working together, we can persevere over pancreatic cancer by funding game-changing research that will rewrite the future of this disease."
PurpleStride, The Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer, is the largest annual fundraiser for PanCAN Charlotte. That's money, Weber says, researchers need.
"PanCAN uses financial gifts to attack pancreatic cancer on four fronts: scientific research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. The money raised at PurpleStride helps PanCAN's objective to fund more research breakthroughs and, with them, longer survival," Weber explained. "Those dollars make it possible for researchers to study and create innovative early detection tools, as well as better more effective treatment options for patients."
WBTV is proud to be a Gold Media Sponsor and lend our support to PanCAN Charlotte.
We invite you to be a part of this amazing experience by joining us on Saturday, September 15, at 8 a.m. for opening ceremonies. The 5K run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m.
