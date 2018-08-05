Deputies: Teen robs 9-year-old boy's lemonade stand at gunpoint

Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery involving a 9-year-old boy selling lemonade. (Bria Bell/WBTV)

Deputies are looking for the teenage boy they say is responsible for robbing a 9-year-old boy's lemonade stand at gunpoint in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, they are pursuing leads in connection with a robbery that happened near the entrance to St. John’s Forest in Monroe around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was allegedly approached by a teenage black male wearing a camo hat and black shirt.

Officials say the teen allegedly stuck a black handgun to the boy’s stomach, demanded money and fled the scene on foot.

Deputies say they located a trail in the woods where a camo hat, a black colored BB handgun and stolen metal tin were recovered.

Authorities believe the teen left a bicycle and walked to the lemonade stand before the robbery.

Police say the thief made off with $17, and the 9-year-old was not hurt.

The young boy was back selling lemonade Sunday.

Citizens with information concerning the criminal activity are encouraged to call Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

No further information was released.

