Panthers CB Ross Cockrell fractures left tibia and fibula

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell will have surgery on his left leg after fracturing his tibia and fibula in practice on Monday morning.
Cockrell was in the mix to possibly win the starting cornerback position opposite James Bradberry, but his season could be over just 5 days into the season.
Cockrell signed with the Panthers in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent after spending last season with the New York Giants. In 2017, he played in all 16 games with 50 tackles and 3 interceptions.
He spent 2015 and 2016 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was picked in the 2014 NFL Draft in the 4th round by the Buffalo Bills.
Cockrell is from Charlotte and played his high school ball at Charlotte Latin.
He also played college football at Duke.
In his NFL career, Cockrell has 157 tackles with 5 interceptions.
