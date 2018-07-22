Ritz Cracker products containing cheese recalled over Salmonella fears

Ritz Cracker products containing cheese recalled over Salmonella - | WBTV Charlotte

(WTXL/RNN) - Various Ritz Cracker and Ritz Bits products that contain cheese are being voluntarily recalled throughout the United States over concerns about possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products contain whey powder, which has been recalled by its supplier, announced the maker of the Ritz products, Mondelez Global LLC, Saturday.

The recall is due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

No complaints of illnesses have been reported to date, the company said, and the recall is a precaution.

However, consumers should discard any of these products they may have, the company said.

Anyone with questions can contact the company to speak to consumer relations specialists Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at 1 (844) 366-1171.

Last week, Salmonella concerns prompted Flowers Foods to issue a similar nationwide recall for Swiss Rolls and a recall limited to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina for Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread.

Flowers Foods said they, too, issued their recall after a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier recalled the ingredient.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The full list of recalled products is available below: 

