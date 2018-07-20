Vacationing couple photographs supposed 'Grey Man' ghost on SC beach

Multiple buildings were reportedly involved, including a furniture store.More >>
Officers reportedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop when someone in the car threw a beer can out of the window, pulled into a neighborhood then ran.More >>
Officials said the bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital.More >>
Police said the boy fell 30 feet from a cliff, but there was no word on his condition as of Friday night.More >>
From morning, afternoon, to evening, the weather will be changing throughout each time period of our First Alert Day. We'll start with this morning. A dying thunderstorm complex that moved through TN overnight has mainly trended south through Georgia and South Carolina, but some of the rain shield worked its way through our western counties this morning.More >>
