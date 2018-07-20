Toyota of N Charlotte explains used car history reports and why they’re important

Every single time a car gets into an accident or collision, it loses some of its resale value. This affects you because you want to get a car with the best resale value possible! That way, if you decide to sell it down the road you're not going to lose a bunch of money. Ask the seller how many accidents the car has been in and make sure it's verified on the vehicle history report. Also, look for signs of accidents damage on the car like panels that don't meet, dents, mismatched paint, etc. so you can ask the seller if you don't see any accidents or collisions on the report.