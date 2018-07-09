State official: Marvin Village shutdown ‘abdication of responsibilities’ by board

MARVIN, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of State Treasurer has warned the Village of Marvin that its inability to pass a budget by July 1 may impact its ability to borrow money in the future.
The warning came in a letter from the head of the State and Local Government Finance Division of the Local Government Commission, which housed within the Department of State Treasurer, sent on Monday.
Marvin has failed to pass a budget because it canceled its two meetings in June. The cancellations come amidst a separate row between council members over whether a former village staffer was properly appointed to take the seat of a former council member who resigned earlier this year.
In the letter sent Monday, the village was told it is in violation of a state law that requires local municipalities to pass a budget or an interim budget. The village has shut down until the council meets to pass a budget; currently expected to happen on Tuesday evening.
Sharon Edmundson, Director of Fiscal Management for the Local Government Commission, had a terse admonition for village leaders in her letter.
"The larger concern, however, is the Board's failure to function as the fiduciary of the Town's financial operations. As elected officials, it is your responsibility to comply with the requirements of the statutes," she said.
"Denying your residents access to the Village park and eliminating their ability to do business with the Village until such time that the Board can have a quorum of its membership present to adopt a budget is an abdication of your responsibilities as elected officials," Edmundson continued.
The letter also says the town's failure to pass a budget on time will be noted in this year's audited financial statement and said the lapse may impact the village's ability to borrow money from the Local Government Commission.
