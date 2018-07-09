2018 St. Jude Dream Home in Weddington

Weddington, N.C. (WBTV) - We've been waiting for this time of year to come. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is back! You will soon be able to reserve the first set of tickets to win the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home.
We are counting down each day to when the first set of tickets will be available to reserve to win the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets go on sale July 19!
This is the fifth year that WBTV is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to give away a house in order to raise money for children fighting pediatric cancer at St. Jude.
If you haven't heard already, the Dream Home for 2018 is located in Weddington. WBTV's Christine Sperow visited the charming town with lots of appeal!
Tucked away in the northwestern corner of Union County, this is where 10,000 people call Weddington home. "It's just one of those quaint North Carolina towns," Jeff Newton says.
Newton owns Newton Custom Homes and Realty and is back this year building the St. Jude Dream Home, which is located along Beulah Church Road.
Since February, volunteers, donating their time and materials, have been getting this year's custom built home ready for the giveaway. Newton says Weddington couldn't be a better location, and is only 23 miles south of Charlotte.
"Great location. Convenient to 485 people love it. It's a great place to be and yet it's still far enough out you don't feel like you're in the middle of the hustle and bustle," says Newton.
Traveling south on Providence Road or Highway 16, an obvious sign you're in Weddington is right at Weddington United Methodist Church where you can hear its church bells ringing.
This is also where much of the commercial business resides, whether you need to grab groceries or fill up. Recently, residents let town officials know what else makes Weddington appealing.
"We actually just did a town survey. The top rated schools, our rural community and that rural feel is what brings people to Weddington," says Lisa Thompson, who is the town administrator in Weddington.
Much of that openness and land space we'll eventually see at the Dream House location once complete.
"I say this every year...if you've spent 100 bucks and win this house, it'll be the best $100 you ever spent," Newton said. "If you spent $100 and don't win this house still the best 100 you ever spent because you know sweating out here today we're helping kids and that's what it's all about."
Tickets are $100 to reserve and go on sale on Thursday, July 19.
We're not only giving away the Dream Home, but you're name will be in the drawing for an all-inclusive vacation, a car, tickets to a home football game, groceries for one year, $1,000 gift card and so much more.
Stay tuned on WBTV.com for the latest details on the tickets.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.