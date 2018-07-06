Get towing with this Toyota of N Charlotte quick guide

When you're in the market for towing equipment, it can be a little overwhelming. There are so many pieces of equipment to consider and it can be hard to wade through all the choices and find the items that are right for you and your ride. Toyota of N Charlotte is here with a quick guide to towing equipment to help you cut through the clutter and get on the highway!
Did you know you can do major damage to your vehicle if you tow with the wrong equipment? Additionally, you can make conditions very unsafe for yourself, your passengers, and everyone else out on the road with you. That's why it's so important to ensure that you have the right equipment properly installed on your N Charlotte Toyota before you decide to hit the road.
We'll start with hitches; they're one of the most basic parts of towing equipment. Check out the five main types available:
- Class 1 are hitches that are designed for smaller cars (like sedans) and hold things like bike racks or maybe a small, light trailer. They can handle up to 2,000 lbs.
- Class 2 are designed for loads up to 3,500 lbs, giving you a little more leeway. They’re also better suited to midsize SUVs.
- Class 3 hitches are best suited for loads up to 8,000 lbs – this means you’ll have no problem towing a larger trailer or a boat behind your N Charlotte Toyota.
- Class 4 are made with larger loads in mind and can pull up to 10,000 lbs without batting an eye.
- Class 5 hitches are for heavy loads – up to 20,000 lbs – and are best utilized on a heavy-duty truck that can handle that type of weight.
- Bumper: This hitch is attached to the bumper of the car rather than the undercarriage; it can be used in conjunction with a Class 1 or Class 2 hitch and is for lighter loads on smaller vehicles.
- Weight distribution: This hitch carefully redistributes the weight of the load you’re hauling to ensure the front of the vehicle isn’t lifted off the ground at all when the load is attached.
- 5th wheel: Also used for heavy loads, this type of hitch actually sits in the bed of the truck being used to tow rather than being attached to the undercarriage.
However, there are a lot of other parts and accessories that can be used when it comes to towing equipment. Why not shop them all at Toyota of N Charlotte? Our parts store is well-stocked and our parts specialists are here to help you find exactly what you need to get on the road.
Ready to shop? Call today to learn more about our inventory AND our parts specials at (704) 659-2025!