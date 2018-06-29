Two boys survive shooting, 'adopt' police officer who responded

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Michael Vincent Osborne is charged with murder and possession of firearm by a felon.More >>
The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Independence Day holiday, Wednesday, July 4: City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed.
Officials seized items reportedly stolen after conducting a search of a home in Lincoln County Saturday.
A North Carolina mountain town is warning citizens to be on the lookout for a wily criminal who may closely resemble their great grandmother. Waynesville Police even have a nickname for the suspect.
Officials are investigating a car crash in north Charlotte. The crash happened on I-77 near the Sunset Road and WT Harris Boulevard Exits around 11 a.m. Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
