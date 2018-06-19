Actor Chris Pratt gives powerful speech about God's love, prayer during awards show

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.More >>
New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
The Mother of Dragons is officially clocking out!More >>
The Mother of Dragons is officially clocking out!More >>
Summer is usually a time for everyone to blow off steam and get out of doors, but it also happens to be one of the best times to get a really great binge in while you escape the heatMore >>
Summer is usually a time for everyone to blow off steam and get out of doors, but it also happens to be one of the best times to get a really great binge in while you escape the heatMore >>