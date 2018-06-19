Actor Chris Pratt gives powerful speech about God's love, prayer during awards show

Chris Pratt accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Actor Chris Pratt put his faith in full view Monday night when he accepted the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Pratt mixed mixed humor and religious messages while accepting award, saying "I accept the responsibility as your elder. So, listen up." He then outlined his "9 Rules." The awards were handed out Saturday and were broadcast Monday night.

Some of the rules included humor like "breathe. If you don't, you'll suffocate." He also gave his theory about the proper way to poop at a party.

But several of Pratt's rules had a bigger, more powerful meaning and were met with applause from the audience, including "Don't be a turd."

"If you are strong, be a protector and if you are smart be a humble influencer," he told the crowd. "Strength and intelligence can be weapons and do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than that."

But the rules that seem to struck the biggest chord online were rules six and eight: "God is real" and "Learn to Pray."

"God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do," Pratt said during his speech. "Learn to pray. It's so easy and its good for your soul."

Pratt wrapped up his speech with his last rule: "Nobody is perfect."

"People are going to tell you that you are perfect just the way you are. You're not," he said. "You are imperfect. You always will be."

"But there is a powerful force that designed you that way and if you are willing to accept that you will have grace and grace is a gift," he added, "And like the freedom we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else's blood. Do not forget it. Don't take it for granted. God bless you."

