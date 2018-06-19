Man accused of breaking into Mooresville home, stealing vehicle

A 21-year-old Iredell County man is facing several charges after he allegedly broke into a home and stole a vehicle.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, a home on Waitsfield Court in Mooresville was broken into around 2 a.m. Deputies said two vehicles at the home had also been broken into and a third vehicle had been stolen.

A deputy then found the stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot near the victim's home. A neighbor then reviewed their home security cameras, which showed the suspect, identified as Noah Elijah Courtney, allegedly steal a beverage from their outdoor refrigerator, deputies say,

Deputies said they were able to match the fingerprints from the home that had been broken into with Courtney.

Warrants were then issued for Courtney's arrest and he turned himself in on Friday, deputies say.

He is facing burglary, larceny and breaking and entering charges.

Courtney was given a $50,000 secured bond.

