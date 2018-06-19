Firefighters rescue kitten from grease pipe in Concord

A kitten was rescued from a 6-foot grease pipe in Concord Monday.
Firefighters apparently pulled the damp white and gray kitten from a pipe behind a restaurant.
The City of Concord Public Safety – Fire, Police, Communications, Emergency Management page posted about a video of the rescue on Facebook.
“Come here, don’t be afraid,” a man can be heard saying after firefighters manage to maneuver the small kitty from the pipe. “Thank you – God bless you.”
“It’s gonna be OK, don’t be scared,” the man says with what sounds like a smile.
“Our months are not complete without at least one animal rescue!” the public safety page wrote in their post. “Ladder 11 saved this cutie from a 6ft grease pipe behind a restaurant Saturday morning!”
