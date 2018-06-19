Airline working to resume flights following technical issue that impacted Charlotte passengers

PSA Airlines is working to resume normal operations Tuesday following a technical glitch that led to hundreds of flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport over the past several days.

According to PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, the issue did not affect any of its other regional carriers or mainline flights.

The glitch, an IT issue, started Sunday. By Monday, the number of canceled flights was in the hundreds. The computer issue caused trouble with tracking crew assignments and getting crews assigned to planes correctly.

Tuesday, American Airlines said the computer systems were stabilized. PSA plans to operate on a reduced schedule over the next few days as service is restored.

"The regional carrier, which operates about 12 percent of American’s 6,700 daily flights, cancelled all flights the morning of Tuesday, June 19 as it works through schedules, getting aircraft and crews where they need to be to resume operations," American Airlines said Tuesday. "PSA will operate a reduced schedule over the next few days as it restores full service. This issue is not affecting any of American’s other regional carriers or mainline flights."

Katie Cody with American Airlines said they gave out nearly 800 hotel rooms Sunday night. The airline has also been providing meal vouchers and refunds and attempting to rebook passengers on other flights.

"We're incredibly sorry," Cody said about the issue impacting hundreds of customers. American Airlines canceled between 70 and 150 PSA flights on Sunday and another 70 to 150 flights on Monday.

"We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and teams from PSA and American have been working around the clock to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Cody provided in an update Tuesday. "We are rebooking passengers and American's Customer Relations department continues to reach out all affected customers. We encourage our customers traveling on PSA -operated flights over the next few days to check their flight status ataa.com or on the American Airlines app. Bothaa.com and the American Airlines app will let customers verify which carrier operates their flight."

Charlotte is the main city affected by the PSA airlines computer issue.

An American Airlines spokesperson provided a statement to WBTV Sunday about the mishap.

"This morning, PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue, which primarily impacted flights to Charlotte. As a result of this issue, some aircraft have been delayed arriving and departing Charlotte. To better control the flow of PSA aircraft to Charlotte, a ground stop has been issued until 3 p.m. ET."

More than 100 flights to and from Charlotte were canceled Thursday night due to a technical issue.

