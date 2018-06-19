Three vehicles catch fire in NoDa

No one was hurt when multiple vehicles caught fire in the NoDa neighborhood of east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on North Tryon Street Atando Avenue. Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department said three cars caught fire.
It is unclear how the vehicles caught fire.
No other details were released.
