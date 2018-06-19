'She’s having a baby.' NC trooper helps woman deliver baby on side of road

A North Carolina trooper helped deliver a baby on the side of a road in Raleigh Monday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Sgt. Johnson was driving south on Capital Boulevard around 7:42 a.m. near the intersection of Highwoods Boulevard when he noticed a silver SUV in the median with its flashers on.

The trooper then noticed a man waving at him to stop. Once Sgt. Johnson arrived on scene, the man screamed: “I need your help she’s having a baby."

The NCDOT said Sgt. Johnson jumped into action and helped the woman give birth. He also provided "life saving measures" to support the baby until firefighters and officials with Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The woman's baby, named Achilles, weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces at birth.

Sgt. Johnson even visited the woman and Achilles at the hospital. Way to go, sergeant!

